Clay County veterans being honored at local libraries

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Library System will honor local service members by displaying Veterans Appreciation Trees at each branch throughout November.

Residents are encouraged to submit information and photographs of service members to their local libraries, where the library will create a dedicated ornament featuring the service member’s photograph, name, and rank.

Active duty and retired service members, as well as their family members, can participate by filling out a form and providing a picture.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The trees will be available for public viewing at all library branches for the entire month of November.

For more information, visit the Clay County Library System’s website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.