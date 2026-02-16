The Clay County VPK lottery has opened: How to apply

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten lottery application for the 2026-2027 school year is now open. Parents and guardians have until February 28 to submit their applications for the program.

The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program is designed to prepare children for kindergarten success in a supportive and engaging environment.

The district aims to use these options to foster a love for learning in children before they enter the K-12 system.

When submitting the application, parents must upload a VPK Certificate of Eligibility. The district policy allows parents to request only one VPK location for the lottery process.

Admissions are not guaranteed and the lottery determines the placement of students across available county sites.

Following the close of the application window, the district will process the entries. Families will be notified of the results via the email address provided during the registration process on March 16. If a child does not receive a seat immediately, they will be placed on a waitlist.

Clay County officials stated they are unable to provide specific waitlist numbers to parents. This policy is due to the high volume of students typically placed on the waitlist for the program.

The lottery application window closes on February 28. Parents will be notified if their child received a seat or was placed on a waitlist on March 16.

