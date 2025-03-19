Clay County widow questions husband’s cause of death after his nurse was arrested as a fake

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On October 13th of last year, a veteran passed away under the care of who his family thought was a licensed in-home care provider.

That veteran, who family identified as Kensworth Moody, died of natural causes according to officials.

But loved ones are still raising questions over Moody’s cause of death.

His wife Sandra said when her husband started to show signs of respiratory distress, there was a two-hour period when something could have been done to save him. Still, she claims the alleged fake nurse failed to call 911.

As a nurse herself, Sandra knows exactly what to do in the case of an emergency, especially when it came to the care of her husband.

“When you have a trach, you need to be trained for an emergency situation,” said Sandra.

She said she had parameters she liked the nurse caring for her husband to follow.

“If the oxygen dropped, if the blood pressure dropped, if the sugar dropped, it was all written on the board in the room,” said Sandra. " That was the time to wake me up.”

Sandra was put in contact with the Jacksonville-based company, BrightStar Care, through the VA ,and she used them to get 24-hour care for her husband.

She said Julien Williams was the nurse watching over Kensworth when he passed away.

Investigators said Williams lacked the proper qualifications, and his fiance, 24-year-old Alexia Irwin, falsified documents and records to get him the job.

After family members became suspicious of Williams’ qualifications and the couple left the company, detectives launched a fraud investigation into the couple.

Williams and Irwin were arrested by deputies in Michigan on March 17th following a months-long investigation.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the couple are now waiting to be extradited to Clay County, where they face 14 counts of practicing medicine without a license, plus additional charges of criminal use of identification and scheming to defraud.

