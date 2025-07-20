Local

Big wheels, big fun: ‘Touch a Truck’ rolls back into Clay County September 6

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Clay County Florida seal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The “Touch a Truck: What Moves Clay” event returns to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 6, offering a free, family-friendly experience to explore service vehicles and learn about local services.

This annual event brings together various county departments, nonprofits, public safety agencies, and more to showcase the vehicles and services that keep Clay County moving.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see dozens of service vehicles up close, enjoy food trucks, participate in indoor and outdoor activities for children, and receive free giveaways.

The event will feature booths from county departments, organizations, and other entities, providing Clay County residents with information about local resources available to them.

Visitors can explore the vehicles during a quiet time from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a lights and sounds portion from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

