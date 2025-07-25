Clay County Fire Rescue to hold opening ceremony for new station 20 on August 12

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue will host the opening ceremony for its newest station, Station 20, on August 12 at 10:00 a.m. at 1305 Idlewild Avenue in Green Cove Springs.

Station 20 is a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the needs of the growing community, featuring advanced safety features and increased space for more firefighters, equipment, and vehicles.

Guests attending the ceremony can park at the nearby Green Cove Springs Junior High School, where electronic signs and law enforcement will direct traffic.

Fire rescue personnel will be available to shuttle guests as needed.

County leaders will announce how residents can honor a first responder’s legacy at Clay County’s first 9/11 Memorial, which will be displayed at Station 20.

The memorial will feature two nine-foot pieces of structural steel from the World Trade Center’s North Tower and a sapling from the Survivor Tree.

