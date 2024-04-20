‘Everybody knows someone:’ Orange Park Sunrise Rotary Club hosts 12th annual Tennis 4 Cancer event

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Rotary Club of Orange Park Sunrise is hosting its 12th annual Tennis 4 Cancer tournament this weekend.

Roughly 260 players competed in the charity tournament this year, which comes to a close on Sunday.

Tennis 4 Cancer has raised more than half a million dollars since its inception to help cancer patients through their treatments.

Names of those lost to cancer and others still fighting their battles are posted on each of the courts at Eagle Harbor Tennis Park throughout the weekend.

Tennis 4 Cancer Chair James Ellisor said the funds raised by players and sponsors go to help pay for rooms for patients at the Hope Lodge and also to provide transportation to and from treatments.

This year, they’re hoping to raise about $55,000.

“I think virtually, you know, everybody knows someone that’s gone through the battle. What our hope is, is that if that day ever comes, we want them to have a place. Not to have to worry about making your treatments or having to worry about lodging when you get there,” said Ellisor.

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or participating in next year’s tournament, you can visit Tennis 4 Cancer’s website HERE.

You can help contribute this year by participating in the tournament’s public raffle, which closes out at midnight on Sunday.

