Green Cove Springs opens applications for Citizens Advisory Committee

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs is currently accepting applications for the Citizens Advisory Committee, offering residents and business owners a chance to influence the city’s future.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Eligible applicants include residents living within city limits or the utility service area, as well as those residing within one mile of these areas in Clay County. Business owners with a valid city-issued license within these zones are also encouraged to apply.

The Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) is designed to provide a platform for community members to participate in shaping the future of Green Cove Springs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This initiative allows residents and business owners to contribute their perspectives and ideas on city development and policies.

While the specific roles and responsibilities of the CAC remain unspecified, the committee represents an opportunity for civic engagement and community involvement.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Applications are still open, but the deadline for submission has not been released.

To apply, click here.