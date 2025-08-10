UPDATE: 12-year-old boy missing in Orange Park found safe

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 7:40 p.m.: Christopher Martinez was found safe and will be reunited with his family.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding a missing boy.

12-year-old Christopher Angel Ray Martinez was last seen in the area of Canterbury Court in Orange Park.

Christopher is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 96 pounds, has green eyes, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees Christopher or someone matching his description to call 911, or they can make contact with him to bring him back home to his family.

