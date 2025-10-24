SCAM ALERT: Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers posing as banks

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are increasingly posing as banks or financial institutions to deceive individuals into revealing their debit card information, leading to significant financial losses.

These scams are through emails, text messages, or phone calls, where fraudsters claim that the victim’s information has been compromised and create a sense of urgency to extract sensitive data.

Victims of these scams can end up losing thousands of dollars as a result of providing their personal information to these fraudsters.

The sheriff’s office advises the public to never give their debit card to anyone, withdraw money for others, share personal information over the phone, or disclose their PIN number.

