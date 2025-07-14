SCAM ALERT: Green Cove Springs Police warn of ongoing bank fraud scheme

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is currently investigating a bank fraud scam involving scammers posing as bank representatives to steal personal information.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

These scammers contact unsuspecting victims, often knowing some personal details, which makes their calls appear legitimate.

Once they gain the victim’s trust, they ask for sensitive information, which they use to create fake bank cards and steal funds directly from the victim’s account.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The police department has noted that similar scams are occurring in surrounding areas, indicating a broader issue beyond just Green Cove Springs.

Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they receive a suspicious call and to contact their bank using the official phone number found on their website or the back of their bank card.

Those who suspect they have been targeted are encouraged to report the incident to local authorities.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]