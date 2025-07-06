Local

Village Improvement Association to host free ‘Fun in the Sun’ event in Green Cove Springs

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
City of Green Cove Springs
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Village Improvement Association of Green Cove Springs is hosting the ‘Fun in the Sun’ event, a free community gathering at Vera Francis Hall Park on Thursday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.

This family-friendly event promises a variety of activities, including frozen treats, games, water activities, and a display of cool cars and trucks. It’s an opportunity for families to enjoy a day out without any cost.

Participants are encouraged to bring a bathing suit and towel to fully enjoy the water activities planned for the day.

The event aims to provide a fun and engaging experience for children and their families.

The Village Improvement Association of Green Cove Springs has organized this event to foster community spirit and provide a safe environment for residents.

