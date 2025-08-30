Clay Electric power outage impacts nearly 2K customers in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 2,600 Clay Electric customers lost power Saturday morning in the Middleburg area.

According to Clay Electric, the outage was reported around 11:30 a.m. and affected 2,679 customers.

Crews were dispatched quickly, and the utility estimated service would be restored by 1:27 p.m.

The outage was centered near County Road 218 and Blanding Boulevard.

Clay Electric says it is working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

Customers can track outages and updates at ClayElectric.com or through Clay Electric’s outage map.

