Clay Electric ‘transmission issue’ leaves 27K customers without power

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 30,000 Clay County residents were without power Monday evening after a mass outage.

Clay Electric said that the outage was due to a “transmission issue” impacting multiple substations.

According to Clay Electric’s outage map, 27,000 customers were estimated to be impacted near Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet and Asbury Lake.

“Our crews are on site and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. Thank you for your patience while we work to get everyone’s power back on,” wrote Clay Electric Monday evening.

The issue appears to have been resolved some time after 9 PM, when the listed number of customers affected dropped below 100.

To check the outage map for the latest information, click here.

The electric company services nearly 200,000 customers.

