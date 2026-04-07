Clerk’s office to host Operation Green Light driver’s license reinstatement event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office will take part in Operation Green Light, a statewide driver license reinstatement initiative, from April 11 through April 25, 2026.

Also known as Driver License Reinstatement Days under Florida Statutes § 322.75, Operation Green Light allows individuals with overdue court fines and unpaid traffic tickets to have collection agency surcharges waived. The annual event is designed to help residents save money, ease financial burdens, and regain legal driving status.

During the two weeks, payments can be made in person at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center. Individuals can also pay online or set up a payment plan through the clerk’s website.

While collection surcharges are waived, late fees will still apply. Those with expired payment plans who have not yet been referred to a collection agency may be eligible to reinstate their driver’s license by establishing a new plan and meeting all requirements. Additional reinstatement fees from the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles may also apply.

For more information about Operation Green Light, the Customer Care Call Center is available Monday – Friday, from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, at (904) 819-3600, and by email at clerk@stjohnsclerk.com .

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