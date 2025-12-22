Local

From Clown-Out to Contenders: thanking three villains of Jacksonville Jaguars history

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Some folks say it takes a village to raise a child. Raising a great football team however requires much more than that - and sometimes can land us in the awkward position of thanking people we as fans have chased out of town. As we enjoy the Jaguars’ current surge towards the playoffs, it is time to swallow our pride and thank three people Duuuval has spent YEARS complaining about.

First, we have to awkwardly salute (with our whole hand, and not just THAT finger) Urban Meyer. Yes, his tenure was a dumpster fire, but he drafted the foundational duo of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. He was also the one who finally bullied the franchise into building the state-of-the-art $120 million complex featuring indoor/outdoor practice fields, team facilities, and public viewing areas. Not only do fans get to enjoy this hi-tech facility while touring the stadium grounds, but multiple players have cited as a reason they leaned towards Jacksonville as a place they’d want to play.

Next, we have to give a nod to General Manager Trent Baalke, the man who once inspired an entire stadium to dress like clowns.

While we were wearing red noses, he was busy drafting defensive pillars like Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd, and finding our anchor at tackle in Anton Harrison. He missed in the draft and free agency more times than he hit, but did help to build the physical core of the roster we are cheering for today.

But the biggest thank you belongs to a guy who never even played a snap for the black & teal: The Ageless Wonder - Frank Gore. For years Gore abused Jacksonville in a multitude of ways. Against Jacksonville, he achieved major milestones like his first 1,000-yard season over 30 (2016), and surpassing LaDainian Tomlinson for 5th all-time NFL rushing yards (2017)...but in 2020 he gave Jacksonville the gift that keeps on giving...

In what can only be described as garbage time during the worst season in New York Jets franchise history, the aging running back fought for a meaningless win over the Rams, a victory that cost New York the #1 pick and gifted Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville. If Gore hadn’t won that game, we could be stuck with Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, or Justin Fields right now — none of whom are even starting in the NFL just four years later.

It is weird to admit, but without the chaos of Urban, the stubbornness of Baalke, and the grit of Frank Gore, the Jacksonville Jaguars as we know them wouldn’t exist. Sometimes the road to glory is paved with some really strange detours. Duuuval!

