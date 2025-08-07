Coen, Jaguars hope to get more out of Trevor Lawrence’s legs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence is among the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks. There’s no denying that. His arm talent, size, and athleticism make him one of the league’s gifted passers. He just has never been able to turn that incredible talent into consistent quarterback play.

His legs have been a very underrated aspect of his skillset. In fact, Trevor Lawrence’s 12 touchdowns since 2022 ranks fourth among quarterbacks, tied with Lamar Jackson. Only Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Justin Fields have more.

Lawrence’s rushing numbers last season took a noticeable dip last season, however. While he did manage three rushing touchdowns, Lawrence’s rush attempts dipped to 2.6 and yardage to just 11.9 yards per game, both career lows.

For reference, Lawrence averaged 4.4 attempts per game and 21.9 yards the year prior, despite

playing several games with an ankle injury. Liam Coen believes the Jags need to get more out of Trevor Lawrence’s athleticism.

“Let’s get used to using your legs as a weapon a little bit too. Like, you can run. So much of what made us successful last year with Baker was his ability to run, to make plays. So that’s

something that we’ve been working hard at,” said Coen.

Coen isn’t lying either. Under the Jaguars’ head coach, Baker Mayfield more than doubled his previous career best rushing numbers. Last season, Mayfield totaled 378 rushing yards with three touchdowns. His previous career high sat at just 165 yards back in 2020 with the Browns.

Lawrence’s athleticism and legs don’t just affect his ability to rush but also his ability to create plays out of structure. At one point in time, this was Lawrence’s expertise, ranking fourth in EPA/

dropback when outside of the pocket in 2022.

In 2024, Lawrence’s EPA/ dropback fell to dead last in the NFL, 40th place. He completed just seven of his 29 pass attempts, according to Fantasy Points. In 2022, Lawrence completed over 50% of his passes outside the pocket, 44 of his 87 pass attempts.

Coen’s emphasis on Lawrence’s athleticism makes this offense that much more dangerous and gives defenses one more thing to think about. Lately, Lawrence and the rest of the offense has felt one note. Under Coen, Jaguars’ fans have hope that they will see the very best of Lawrence and company going forward.

