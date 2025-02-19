Cold night shelter opening in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Community Presbyterian Church will be open overnight on Thursday to act as a cold night shelter.

The church is located on Sherry Drive in Atlantic Beach.

A meal will be provided.

The church will provide shelter from 5 p.m. Thursday to 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Transportation will be provided from Mission House starting at 5 p.m.

