Columbia County deputy hears gunshots outside jail, suspect arrested at nearby home

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested after firing several gunshots at an occupied home.

The incident took place on Wed., July 17, shortly before 6 p.m. That’s when a Columbia County deputy heard rapid gunfire outside the detention facility.

When the deputy arrived at the nearby scene he found several shell casings in the street and a vehicle that was struck several times by bullets. The deputy also noticed that a home where the vehicle was parked had also been hit by gunfire. There were people inside the residence but no one was injured.

Investigators learned that there had been a fight earlier at the home. This led deputies to the suspect at Northeast Nye Hunter Drive.

Columbia County SWAT and Negotiations teams were called in and Matthew Gooch, 34, was taken into custody.

Sheriff Mark Hunter was grateful no one was hurt.

“It is a shame that people let personal issues rise to the level where they commit criminal acts. I am glad no one was injured as a result of this suspect’s dangerous behavior,” Sheriff Hunter said. “I am proud of our deputies and detectives for locating and apprehending this suspect so quickly to ensure the safety of our community.”

Gooch was charged with shooting into an occupied home and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bond was set at $200,000.

