Columbia County man dead after two-vehicle crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Fort White was killed in a crash on US-129 in Gilchrist County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Monday, just south of Northwest 117th Place.

Investigators say one vehicle was heading south when it moved onto the shoulder and attempted a U-turn.

That’s when another vehicle, also traveling south, struck the side of the turning car.

The driver who attempted the U-turn died at the scene, troopers confirmed.

The other driver, a 32-year-old from Bell, was not injured.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.