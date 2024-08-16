Columbia County officials plan to deactivate emergency operations center today

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been nearly 2 weeks since Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Columbia County is the only county in our area eligible for federal disaster assistance following Hurricane Debby.

The county plans on deactivating the county’s emergency operations center today. The citizen’s information center phone line is already closed.

You can still report damage to FEMA at 800-621-FEMA.

Read: ‘They are failing to deliver:’ St. Johns County neighbors furious over trash troubles

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.