Columbia County officials plan to deactivate emergency operations center today

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been nearly 2 weeks since Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida.

Columbia County is the only county in our area eligible for federal disaster assistance following Hurricane Debby.

The county plans on deactivating the county’s emergency operations center today. The citizen’s information center phone line is already closed.

You can still report damage to FEMA at 800-621-FEMA.

