Lake City Police to launch free 10-week Citizens Academy this fall

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is offering a free 10-week Citizens Police Academy starting this fall, providing residents with an inside look at law enforcement operations.

Participants will gain firsthand experience in various aspects of police work, including patrol operations, traffic enforcement, and narcotics enforcement.

The academy features interactive activities such as K9 demonstrations, mock crime scenes, ride-alongs, and simulated firearms training.

Classes for the Citizens Police Academy are scheduled to take place every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. for 10 weeks.

Interested individuals can sign up by contacting Ashley Hardison, the Community Relations Coordinator, at 386-719-5742 or hardisona@lcfla.com.

The deadline to register for the academy is Sunday, August 3rd.

