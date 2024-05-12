Scene clear after suspicious device found in bar parking lot in Columbia County, police say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued an all-clear after a suspicious package was found in the parking lot of Billy’s Santa Fe Bar on U.S. 441 along the Alachua County line.

According to police, at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a passerby alerted deputies about the device in the area. Deputies blocked off the area and requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

It was quickly determined that the device wasn’t equipped with a charge and was safe before being taken from the scene by bomb squad personnel.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation will continue to determine how the device ended up in the parking lot, but there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch line at 386-719-2005.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

