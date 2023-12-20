Series of lockdowns caused by search for aggravated assault suspect, Columbia County Sheriff says

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Action News Jax learned more about what caused a series of lockdowns in Columbia County on Monday.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the lockdowns happened after a teenage boy tried to run over a school resource deputy with a car on Columbia High School’s campus.

During school arrival time, the school resource deputy noticed a silver pickup truck driving recklessly on campus, but when he tried to signal for the truck to slow down, the driver swerved in the direction of the deputy, who was on foot and tried to hit him.

The deputy was unharmed, and the vehicle left the campus.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 15-year-old Jayden Rodriguez and sent an alert to other law enforcement in the area.

Shortly after, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted at a home near the intersection of Southeast Baker Avenue and Southeast Pennsylvania Street, and deputies learned that an incident involving a gun possibly occurred at the same address earlier in the morning.

The street was sectioned off and Sixth Grade Academy and Melrose Elementary, which are located across the street, were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Deputies called for Rodriguez to exit the home, and when he didn’t respond, a CCSO SWAT team got involved.

Police don’t know why Rodriguez was on the Columbia High School campus, but the school was put on a soft lockdown during the investigation in an abundance of caution.

“I want to thank our deputies as well as the Lake City Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and school officials for all working together to resolve this matter so quickly,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “Our close partnerships are an invaluable part of keeping our schools and community safe.”

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

