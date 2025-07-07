Local

Columbia police searching for missing child

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that they are searching for a missing child.

Police say 15-year-old Kaylinn Wilson was last seen at her residence near Fort White on Friday.

The 5′4″ girl was wearing blue jean shorts and a red skirt.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005.

