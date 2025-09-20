Comedian Kathy Griffin announces Jacksonville stop on ‘New Face, New Tour’ at Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kathy Griffin is set to bring her ‘New Face, New Tour’ to the historic Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on February 15, 2026.

Tickets for the event became available on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased through the Florida Theatre’s website or box office.

Kathy Griffin, a two-time Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian, is known for her fearless comedy and biting satire.

She holds the Guinness World Record for the most televised stand-up specials, having written and starred in 20 of them.

Griffin gained widespread recognition for her Bravo series ‘Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,’ which won two Emmys during its six-year run.

In addition to her television work, Griffin has appeared on popular shows such as ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’She also co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special with Anderson Cooper for a decade.

Griffin is a best-selling author, with her memoir debuting at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List.

She is also an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and a cancer survivor.

