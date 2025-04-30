Local

Comic fans to flock to shops this Saturday for Free Comic Book Day

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comic book fans will head to local comic book shops around Northeast Florida this Saturday for “Free Comic Book Day.” Every first Saturday in May, participating stores give out millions of select comics to fans across the country.

Some of the comics being given away during this year’s event include:

  • Archie Comics’ “Archie’s Comic Spectacular”
  • Boom! Studios “Power Rangers/VR Troopers”
  • Dark Horse Comics’ “Critical Role: The Mighty Nein,” and “Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures/Avatar: The Last Airbender”
  • Dynamite Entertainment’s “Disney Gargoyles: Demona,” and “Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls”
  • IDW’s “Godzilla: The New Heroes”
  • Image Comics’ “Energon Universe Special” and “I Hate Fairyland”
  • Mad Cave Studios’ “Speed Racer”
  • Marvel Comics’ “Fantastic Four/X-Men,” “Ironheart/Marvel Voices,” “Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe,” and “Star Wars”
  • Papercutz’ “Disney’s Phineas and Ferb”
  • Titan Comics’ “Conan The Barbarian”
  • UDON Entertainment’s “Mega Man”
  • Vault Comics’ “Def Leppard’s Hysteria”
  • Viz Media’s “Minecraft: The Manga”

Some of the Northeast Florida stores participating in Free Comic Book Day include:

Gotham City Limit - 4195 Southside Blvd. Ste. 104

Coliseum of Comics Arlington - 9344 Atlantic Blvd.

Coliseum of Comics Roosevelt - 5517 Roosevelt Blvd.

Coliseum of Comics Oakleaf - 9630 Crosshill Blvd #102

Mythical Mountain Jacksonville - 11111 San Jose Blvd. Ste 37

Mythical Mountain St. Augustine - St. George St. Unit 23 (Heritage Walk Mall)

Black Cat Comics - 881 Stockton St.

All Books & Comics - 1395 U.S. 1 South Ste. C

Some locations will have more events including cosplayers, food trucks, and signings. You can find more information on the Free Comic Book Day website.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!