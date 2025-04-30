Comic fans to flock to shops this Saturday for Free Comic Book Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comic book fans will head to local comic book shops around Northeast Florida this Saturday for “Free Comic Book Day.” Every first Saturday in May, participating stores give out millions of select comics to fans across the country.

Some of the comics being given away during this year’s event include:

Archie Comics’ “Archie’s Comic Spectacular”

Boom! Studios “Power Rangers/VR Troopers”

Dark Horse Comics’ “Critical Role: The Mighty Nein,” and “Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures/Avatar: The Last Airbender”

Dynamite Entertainment’s “Disney Gargoyles: Demona,” and “Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls”

IDW’s “Godzilla: The New Heroes”

Image Comics’ “Energon Universe Special” and “I Hate Fairyland”

Mad Cave Studios’ “Speed Racer”

Marvel Comics’ “Fantastic Four/X-Men,” “Ironheart/Marvel Voices,” “Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe,” and “Star Wars”

Papercutz’ “Disney’s Phineas and Ferb”

Titan Comics’ “Conan The Barbarian”

UDON Entertainment’s “Mega Man”

Vault Comics’ “Def Leppard’s Hysteria”

Viz Media’s “Minecraft: The Manga”

Some of the Northeast Florida stores participating in Free Comic Book Day include:

Gotham City Limit - 4195 Southside Blvd. Ste. 104

Coliseum of Comics Arlington - 9344 Atlantic Blvd.

Coliseum of Comics Roosevelt - 5517 Roosevelt Blvd.

Coliseum of Comics Oakleaf - 9630 Crosshill Blvd #102

Mythical Mountain Jacksonville - 11111 San Jose Blvd. Ste 37

Mythical Mountain St. Augustine - St. George St. Unit 23 (Heritage Walk Mall)

Black Cat Comics - 881 Stockton St.

All Books & Comics - 1395 U.S. 1 South Ste. C

Some locations will have more events including cosplayers, food trucks, and signings. You can find more information on the Free Comic Book Day website.

