Coming to a porch near you: Jacksonville PorchFest announces 2025 lineup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Historic Springfield is gearing up for another edition of PorchFest, a free annual community music festival just north of Downtown Jacksonville. The event, held on November 8 this year, features dozens of local artists and bands performing on a series of porches spanning multiple blocks.
Organizers on Tuesday announced the lineup for 2025:
- Big Sky
- Disco Cowboy
- Broadway Louie
- 1blackfrend
- Annie Dukes
- Babe Honey
- Blood, Sweat and Whiskey
- Blossomin’ Bone
- Dizzlephunk
- Inspection 12
- Kalani Rose & The Vibe
- Kenzie’s Place
- Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise
- LPT
- Melissa Case Live
- Purplespace
- Queens of Tulua, ft. The Lady Visaya
- rickoLus
- Sauce Pocket
- Taylor Roberts
- Tori Nance Band
- Kirk Whalen
To help attendees better get to know the artists, the organizers created a Spotify playlist featuring their biggest songs here.
The family-friendly event will run from noon to 8 pm. While enjoying the music, festival-goers can also visit food trucks, craft beer tents, and an arts market. The roads will also be closed to cars, making it safe and walkable.
Although the event is free, attendees are encouraged to buy things like event T-shirts or beverages. Proceeds from PorchFest will help support arts and amenities in Jacksonville’s urban core.
The schedule and exact locations of performances will be announced at a later date.
VIP tickets can be purchased here.
To learn more about the event, visit the official FAQ here.
