9 corrections employees removed as inmate’s injury under investigation, Jacksonville sheriff says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said nine corrections employees have been removed from their positions as the injury of an inmate is under investigation.

The inmate was critically injured on Monday in the Duval County Jail and is now at a local hospital, Waters said.

Eight corrections officers and one corrections sergeant, Waters said Tuesday night, “have been removed from their positions and stripped of all their corrections authority.”

He said they would remain in this status until the investigation is completed.

No arrests have been made in the incident at this time, Waters said.

Waters said because it is an active investigation, he would “not share any detailed information about the incident at this time.”

He said because of the inmate’s privacy rights, he would “not be releasing any identifying information about this inmate or why this individual had been arrested.”

The State Attorney’s Office is aware of the incident and “senior prosecutors are conducting an independent investigation,” Waters said.

