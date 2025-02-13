Coming up on This Week in the 904: How stadium renovations will affect Jacksonville tourism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The countdown has begun to the Stadium of the Future, but that means, at least for a season, the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be playing at home.

Coming up Sunday on This Week in the 904, Action News Jax’s Emily Turner talks to Brian Corrigan, the President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville, about what kind of a hit the city will take while the team is out of town.

It’s a big loss. Corrigan said the EverBank Stadium renovations will affect more than just the Jags.

“They’re not going to have the Florida-Georgia game. They’re not going to have concerts. They’re not going to have the Monster Truck Show visit,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Jacksonville estimates 125,000 room nights will be lost … so we reached out to the community. We’re saying we need your help. We’ve launched a ‘Bring It Home’ campaign which says, you know, most of us leave the city to go to some conference or convention somewhere else. When have you ever invited that particular group to come to your hometown to bring it home to Jax and let us do something here.”

Corrigan said there are incentives being offered for folks who do that, even a gathering as small as a family reunion. Turner talks more about that, about how Visit Jacksonville markets the town and all the other work they do.

You can catch the full conversation on This Week in the 904 on Sunday morning.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.