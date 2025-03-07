Committee recommends Citizens Property Insurance leave its downtown Jacksonville headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that a committee at Citizens Property Insurance Corporation has recommended that the company move its headquarters out of downtown Jacksonville.

Becker obtained a “notice of intent to award” leased office space to an address at 8787 Baypine Road, which is near Baymeadows Road and Interstate 95.

The City of Jacksonville has been fighting to keep Citizens Insurance from leaving Downtown for nearly a year.

On Feb. 28, Action News Jax obtained internal documents detailing 41 employee safety complaints dating back to 2023.

They ranged from a naked man entering a nearby building, a man being stabbed Downtown, a bullet going through one of the EverBank building’s windows, and a homeless man exposing himself and then urinating on himself in front of a Citizens employee.

Here are the ITN score rankings from a few weeks ago the committee was using as a guide to make its decision this week. The newly chosen site had been ranked first. The existing location downtown ranked third.

1.) Jacksonville IV FGF, LLC c/o Boyd Watterson Asset Management. Proposed Location: 8787 Baypine Road 32256, Pts: 78.18

2.) Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. Proposed Location: 4800 Deerwood Crossing Pkwy 32256, Pts: 77.88

3.) Amkin West Bay LLC a Florida Limited Liability Company. Proposed Location: 301 West Bay Street 32202, Pts: 76.55

4.) JAX LC Owner 2 LLC. Proposed Location: 14000 Citicards Way 32258, Pts: 76.47

5.) The Atlantic Land and Improvements Co. Proposed location: 550 Waters St., Pts: 51.89

6.) 841 Prudential MOB. Proposed Address: 841 Prudential Drive, Pts: 44.01

7.) Rosecran 2004, LLC. Proposed location: 225 Waters St., Pts: 39.11

