Community First Credit Union to begin construction at Murray Hill’s historic Edgewood Bakery

MURRAY HILL, Fla. — Community First Credit Union will launch construction of a new branch at the former Edgewood Bakery in Murray Hill on Monday morning.

The renovation will transform the historic site at 1012 Edgewood Ave. S., Jacksonville, FL 32205, into one of Community First’s most unique branch locations.

The new design deviates from other Community First branches, incorporating a front lawn and social area with a food feature, in addition to a community room.

The interior renovation will showcase a mural depicting historical photos of Murray Hill, connecting the new branch to its community’s roots, while the revamped parking lot and drive-thru will ensure that the branch meets modern banking needs.

Community First Credit Union, founded and headquartered in Jacksonville, purchased the Murray Hill location in 2024, planning to honor the legacy of the former bakery. The bakery closed in 2016, leaving the building vacant until the credit union’s acquisition.

Community First anticipates the completion of the renovation by the end of 2026.

Further updates and plans will be announced as the project progresses.

