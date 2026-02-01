The Community First Seawalk Music Festival returns to Jacksonville Beach this February

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Community First Seawalk Music Festival will return to the Jacksonville Beach oceanfront for its 14th year on February 21 and 22. The free, two-day event will be held at the Seawalk Pavilion and features a variety of regional and national musical acts.

The family-friendly festival, presented by Community First Credit Union, focuses on rock, blues, soul, Americana and Southern jam traditions.

The event combines live performances from regional and national talent with local food and art.

Seawalk Music Festival 2026 features the following lineup:

Saturday, February 21

● 12:00–12:45 p.m. — Mojo Healers

● 1:00–1:45 p.m. — The Driftwoods

● 2:00–2:45 p.m. — Street Preacher

● 3:00–4:00 p.m. — Hello Sister

● 4:15–5:15 p.m. — The Yeah Babys

● 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Parker Barrow

● 7:00–8:30 p.m. — Statesboro: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band

Sunday, February 22

● 12:30–1:15 p.m. — The Rip Currents

● 1:30–2:30 p.m. — Annie Dukes

● 3:00–4:00 p.m. — Jimmy Parrish

● 4:30–5:30 p.m. — Billy Buchanan & His Rock ‘n Soul Revue

● 6:00–7:30 p.m. — Victor Wainwright and the Train

In addition to the musical lineup, the event includes a selection of Jacksonville food vendors and local artisans.

While the festival remains free for all attendees, organizers offer VIP premium seating for purchase through the event’s ticketing website.

Event details and schedule updates will be posted at communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com as the festival dates approach.

