Community Hospice & Palliative Care recognized among top 2% of hospice providers nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community Hospice & Palliative Care has been awarded the Hospice Honors ELITE distinction by MatrixCare, placing it among the top two percent of hospice providers nationwide for excellence in patient and family satisfaction.

This recognition makes Community Hospice the only hospice in Florida to receive the ELITE designation, highlighting its exceptional quality of care.

“This recognition affirms what we already know to be true: the care we provide is among the very best in the nation,” said Phillip Ward, CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care.

The Hospice Honors ELITE award is presented annually to hospice agencies that consistently perform above the national average in every measured category of patient and caregiver experience.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a program of Alivia Care, Inc., has served nearly 220,000 adults and children throughout Northeast and North Central Florida.

For over four decades, Community Hospice has provided expert care to individuals with advanced illness, ensuring support at every stage of life.

For more information about their services, click here.

