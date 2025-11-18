Community leaders call for justice in the death of a Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a Jacksonville mom has left the community shaken.

Action News Jax has learned that the woman is Tiffany Felton.

Investigators said her body was discovered by a fisherman on Sunday at the bridge on Blanding Boulevard.

“They killed her and left her under a bridge like she was a piece of trash,” said AJ Jordan with the community activist group MAD DADS. “She is not trash. She is a human being.”

Jordan said Felton’s death is a tragedy.

“To kill her and then leave her under the bridge is just tragic for our whole community, especially for the family,” Jordan said.

There are several unanswered questions, as the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated.

JSO said so far, no arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are following up on this case.

While Jordan is hoping police will make a quick arrest, he said the community can step in to help.

“Somebody took her life unjustly, and we have to get that killer or killers off our street,” Jordan said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriiff.org or via Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.