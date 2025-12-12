Community mourns Jacksonville musician shot and killed in road rage incident 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering a man who was killed in what police said was a road rage shooting.

Joe Starkey was shot on Wednesday night on St. Johns Bluff Road S. Investigators said the alleged shooter turned himself in.

“We just sat there in silence for a long time; we couldn’t fathom that this happened,” Starkey’s friend Tony Mikus said.

Starkey was a familiar face in Jacksonville’s music scene.

“You didn’t think of the Jacksonville music community without thinking of Joe Starkey,” Mikus said.

Mikus said Starkey frequently played with his band at Cliff’s Bar and Grill, and he said his friend was not just a performer.

“Singer, songwriter, guitar player, bass player, sound guy, studio engineer, he was just an incredibly talented man,” Mikus said.

But now Mikus, along with many others, are just left with memories of Starkey.

“Everybody will remember Joe in a kind way,” Mikus said. “I’ve known Joe for a long time and never know him to be confrontational at all.”

Action News Jax is still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

As of now, police said no one has been charged, and all witnesses have been interviewed.

JSO said detectives are still investigating this case and working to gather all the facts and evidence.

A memorial show will be held for Starkey at Cliff’s Bar and Grill on Dec. 17th from 6-9 p.m.

And there is a GoFundMe for Starkey’s family.

Fundraiser by Damien Starkey: Helping Joe Starkey’s Wife in Her Time of Need

