Community rallies to support family after school teacher, baby killed in Baymeadows Road crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The two victims of a crash on Baymeadows Road Friday night have been identified.

A friend of the family confirmed that Mitchell Patch was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Jacksonville. He had been holding his infant son, Everett, who also did not survive.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Honda that hit them was taken to a local hospital and is cooperating with detectives.

Action News Jax confirmed Mitchell Patch was a Bayview Elementary school teacher.

The two are survived by Mary, the wife and mother.

A GoFundMe was started to support Mary and the family by Burn Boot Camp, where she works as a trainer.

“As we come together to support Mary, we hope to relieve some of the financial pressures, including funeral costs, medical bills, and any unforeseen expenses during this difficult time. The funds will directly go to Mary to assist her navigating this heartbreaking situation,” says the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser reached its goal of $70,000 on Sunday evening.

