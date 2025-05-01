Community stepping in to help Terry Parker High School replace stolen athletic equipment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after athletic equipment was stolen from a local high school.

Mike Holloway, the head football coach at Terry Parker High School, posted to social media and said thieves broke into their fieldhouse and softball rooms and took more than $1,000 of items.

In the videos Holloway posted, it shows locks on some of the doors were busted.

Holloway said some of the items that were taken included cleats that the Jacksonville Jaguars donated to the team, helmets, headsets, push sleds, and even deflated footballs.

“It’s just sad that there is people out there that would steal from children,” Kim Herrington, a Terry Parker High School alum said.

Herrington said it was disheartening to learn there was a theft incident at the school.

And it happened right before the start of spring football.

“I know to some people it’s just equipment, but to these boys, it means a lot because they can play with pride,” Herrington said.

Despite the incident, players said it’s not going to keep them down.

“We are able to still push through it, still work through it,” sophomore Micah Moss said. “TP is strong.”

If you would like to help out the football team, you can do so at dcps.schoolcashonline.com. You’ll have to create an account and then search Terry Parker.

