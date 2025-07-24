Community weighs in on which Jacksonville artists should be featured at new Music Heritage Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is planning to celebrate its musical legacy with a new park dedicated to artists who have ties to the city. That list is extensive, with groups like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Yellowcard, Limp Bizkit and the Allman Brothers Band.

The $5.5 million Music Heritage Park, set to be built at the waterfront behind the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

The park will showcase interactive art pieces that celebrate Jacksonville’s musical legends, allowing visitors to engage with music notes and lyrics from local artists. A public input meeting was held at the Main Library Downtown Wednesday, where locals voiced their opinions on which artists and lyrics should be featured in the new space.

“Well, Ray Charles has to be on the top of that list. When you think of American music, Ray Charles is probably the first name that comes to mind for most people,” said Darren White.

John Lumpkin recognized his longtime friend and Grammy-winning producer, Jamison Ross, on the list. “Native here in the city. Went to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. We also went to school together,” said Lumpkin.

Renderings of the site reveal music notes and a treble clef that will soon be enshrined with some of Jacksonville’s biggest names in music.

Site plan for Music Heritage Park Photo from the City of Jacksonville (City of Jacksonville)

During the public input meeting, attendees could endorse their favorite songs with a gold sticker, influencing which lyrics might be included in the park’s interactive exhibits.

Ryan Swanson from Urban Congo explained that the interactive zones will allow visitors to rotate pieces to read different lyrics and songs.

The park is part of a broader initiative to enhance Jacksonville’s downtown area, contributing to its appeal and accessibility.

“It’s just really exciting that we’re working on this as a community because it brings us together and benefits everyone,” said White.

