Confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down in Bartram Park area of Jacksonville on Tuesday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Debris blocks cars and garages in Bartram Park Debris blocks cars and garages in Bartram Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An EF-0 tornado passed through Jacksonville’s Southside on Tuesday afternoon, a National Weather Service damage survey has confirmed.

The tornado had maximum winds near 80 mph and produced widespread tree damage just east of Interstate 95 in the Bartram Park area, the NWS said.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. Tornadoes that are rated EF-0 have 3 Second Gusts that have winds of 65-85 mph.

The NWS shared the following notes about the tornado:

“The tornado touched down just west of Bartram Park around 4:08 pm, north of Arching Branch Circle, and tracked quickly to the ENE across Woody Vine Drive and Roundleaf Drive before dissipating across a wooded area just west of I-95 around 4:10 pm. There was some minor structure damage to gutters and window screens, but the majority of damage included snapped trees and large limbs blown down. There were some trees (that) were blown down and uprooted, indicative of a descending rear flank downdraft.”

Action News Jax showed you yesterday how neighbors in the Bartram Park area helped each other clean up from the aftermath of the storm.


