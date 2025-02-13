Conservationists obtain coastal land in Crescent Beach, preserve the habitat forever

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — A coveted parcel of coastal land in Crescent Beach will never be developed, thanks to a move by the Florida Wildlife Federation.

The FWF has transferred the highly sought-after land to the Putnam Land Conservancy (PLC), ensuring it will remain wild forever. The surrounding area is heavily populated and filled with beach homes.

“This is about protecting the natural beauty and heritage of Crescent Beach,” said Sarah Gledhill, FWF President and CEO. “By conserving this parcel, we are ensuring that future generations will have a piece of coastal Florida that remains untouched by development. It’s a powerful reminder that every step toward conservation makes a difference.”

Crescent Beach land transfer Timothy Keyser, PLC Immediate Past President, and Sarah Gledhill, FWF CEO and President sign land transfer documents.

“This donation highlights the importance of partnerships in protecting and preserving Florida’s natural landscapes for the benefit of both current and future generations,” said Willy the Losen, PLC CEO and Conservation Director. “By working together, we ensure that even in highly sought-after areas like Crescent Beach, vital pieces of our coastal heritage remain untouched to protect wildlife habitat and inspire a sense of connection to the natural world.”

The Putnam Land Conservancy has made extensive efforts already in 2025 to protect wild Florida.

On Monday, the Conservancy announced it had acquired 80 additional acres within the Marjorie HArris Carr Cross Florida Greenway.

The organization also announced this week that 20 applications to the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program were submitted from Putnam, Marion and Bradford Counties. The applications, which were due January 31st, cover over 6,300 acres of agricultural land.

