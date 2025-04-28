Controlled Open Enrollment period begins Monday for St. Johns County schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The next Controlled Open Enrollment (COE) application period begins Monday, April 28th for St. Johns County Public Schools.

The School Choice program allows parents and guardians to apply to have their child attend a school outside of their district-assigned attendance boundary.

Applications will be accepted until May 15th.

Below are the schools with spaces available:

Elementary

Crookshank Elementary (101 seats)

Hartley Elementary (73 seats)

Hickory Creek Elementary (18 seats)

Ketterlinus Elementary (46 seats)

Ocean Palms Elementary (218 seats)

Osceola Elementary (79 seats)

PVPV/Rawlings Elementary (252 seats)

Timberlin Creek Elementary (63 seats)

Webster Elementary (327 seats)

Middle

R.J. Murray Middle School (164 seats)

Landrum Middle School (74 seats)

Sebastian Middle School (111 seats)

How it works:

Parents and guardians will be notified by email during the week of May 19th if their student is selected. A response is required within five days, according to the school district.

Students in the Controlled Open Enrollment program will be able to stay at their chosen school until they reach its highest grade level, so long as they maintain good attendance and behavior.

Students from outside of St. Johns County also qualify, so long as open seats remain after in-county students are assigned.

