Convicted child sex offender re-arrested and indicted in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested for using the internet to access child sexual abuse materials.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

36-year-old Sean-Michael Smith was arrested in December 2024 but has now been indicted.

Smith is already a registered child sex offender, as he was convicted in 2014 of distributing child pornography.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, which combats child sexual exploitation and abuse. Click HERE to learn more about the project.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.