Convicted felon arrested in deadly Baymeadows Road robbery attempt, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday for Felony Murder after an armed robbery attempt left a man dead, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, District 3 Patrol officers responded to an attempted armed robbery at a business on Baymeadows Road last November. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Rhoderius Simmons with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He died from his injury.

JSO says Homicide Unit detectives learned that 45-year-old Damon Thomas and Simmons entered the business with the intent to rob the owner. Both Simmons and Thomas fired gunshots, with the owner firing back. Thomas reportedly drove from the area.

On Wednesday, detectives recieved an arrest warrant for Thomas. He was already serving time for the December molestation of a child. Thomas is currently being held in jail.

