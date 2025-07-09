Local

Convicted Jacksonville sex offender pleads guilty to accessing abusive material

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A registered child sex offender from Jacksonville is pleading guilty to using the internet to access child pornography. 36-year-old Sean-Michael Smith faces a minimum of 10 years, up to 20 years, in federal prison and a possible life term of supervised release.

Court documents say Smith registered as a sex offender after being convicted in 2014 of distributing photos and videos of children being sexually abused.

According to court records, Smith told his probation officer he drew sketches of nude children and accessed the internet several times. In December 2024, U.S. Probation Officers searched Smith’s home for contraband. During an interview, Smith admitted he accessed child pornography online on a particular device. The FBI found about 35 photos of children being sexually abused.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!