Cook Out is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular North Carolina fast-food chain is coming to Jacksonville.

City documents show Cook Out is planning to open a location on Beach Boulevard.

It would be located where the old Freddy’s is, between Hodges Boulevard and San Pablo Road.

Cook Out is known for its shakes, burgers and barbeque.

We don’t have an exact opening date yet. Until then, the closest Cook Out is in Brunswick.

