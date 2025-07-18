Cooling centers, pools, and splash pads part of City of Jacksonville’s 2025 ‘Stay Cool Jax’ plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has unveiled its 2025 “Stay Cool Jax” plan to combat extreme heat, with cooling centers set to activate across the city starting Friday.

The plan, which builds on previous years’ efforts, will see cooling centers open at various city facilities, including libraries, community centers, pools, and splash pads.

The city said these centers will be activated when the National Weather Service issues heat advisories or excessive heat warnings for Duval County, according to a news release from the city.

All cooling centers and pools will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, July 18-19 and 21.

Monday-Saturday Locations: For extreme heat events on Mondays through Saturdays, Cooling Centers will be activated at various City of Jacksonville (COJ) facilities under normal hours of operation. These facilities will be open regardless of whether activation thresholds are met, and they include:

All COJ Public Libraries (21 libraries): Accessible and air-conditioned spaces.

All COJ Community Centers (20 centers): Available in multiple neighborhoods.

All COJ Pools (29 pools) and Splash Pads (16 pads): Provide immediate cooling relief.

On Sunday, July 20, only two main cooling centers and all pools will be open.

Sunday and Holiday Locations: For extreme heat events on Sundays and holidays, two main Cooling Centers will be specifically activated from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

Main Library (303 N. Laura St.)

Legends Center (5130 Soutel Dr.)

All COJ Pools (29 pools) and Splash Pads (16 pads) are open on Sundays through Labor Day weekend.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to cooling centers on designated heat emergency days. Residents can access this service by informing bus drivers of their destination to or from a cooling center.

A heat advisory for inland Jacksonville is in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 18. Similar conditions are anticipated through Monday, July 21.

The City of Jacksonville’s website, Jacksonville.gov/StayCoolJax, and JaxReady.com/StayCoolJax, offer additional information on cooling center locations, hours of operation, and safety guidelines for extreme heat events.

