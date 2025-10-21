Cosmic Baseball’s glow-in-the-dark game coming to VyStar Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cosmic Baseball will bring a glow-in-the-dark baseball game to VyStar Ballpark on March 21, 2026, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience.

The event will feature two professional Cosmic teams, The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis, playing under black lights with neon uniforms and UV-reactive baseballs.

Cosmic Baseball has appeared on shows like The Today Show and MLB Network.

The event offers a memorable mix of baseball and a lively neon party vibe.

Fans interested in attending can join the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase tickets to this exciting event.

