‘Could not keep our doors open anymore’: World of Beer in Jacksonville shuts down, again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The World of Beer is leaving the River City -- again.

The restaurant posted the following on its Facebook page Friday afternoon:

“Hello everyone, it is with a very heavy heart we regret to inform you that our World of Beer location has shut down. After just over a year of service we unfortunately could not keep our doors open anymore. We thank everyone who supported us on this journey. It was a pleasure serving everyone.”

Patrons on the Facebook post said that the Southpoint location is the issue, with one person saying, “I love WOB but that location is/was simply not one that was ever going to work.”

The restaurant, located at 5105 J. Turner Butler Blvd., first opened in 2022, and shut its doors a little over a year later.

The location re-opened in July 2024.

Highlights of the restaurant and beer bar included two Topgolf Swing Suites and a large outdoor patio for parties and gatherings.

The Topgolf Swing Suites were touted to be an immersive social experience, offering guests a comfy lounge with multiple virtual games to choose from on a massive screen.

The Southpoint location also boasted about its collection of more than 300 different and unique beers in massive coolers with 40 rotating taps.

Before the Southpoint location was built, the last World of Beer in Jacksonville closed in 2016.

World of Beer was founded in Tampa and has 26 locations, mostly in the eastern United States.

