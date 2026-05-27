Council rejects resolution that opposes new Duval jail in red-line, historically Black communities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city leaders voted down a resolution Tuesday that would keep the new Duval county jail from being built in historically black neighborhoods. Community groups and councilman Jimmy Peluso have continued to fight for the resolution through rallies, public hearings and protests.

“This is oxymoronic,” said Lydia Bell, the president of Metro Gardens Neighborhood Association. She’s lived in the area for two decades. She’s been at the front of the fight.

“Each one of those council people that voted to turn it down are the ones that voted for the resolution acknowledging redlining. So are you going to turn around and vote against it?” Bell said.

This resolution, presented by city councilman Jimmy Peluso would keep those communities off limits. It says not doing so would, “perpetuate the harmful legacy of systemic discrimination”.

In a 5 to 12 vote, it failed. This final vote comes after it didn’t make it through three committees initially.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to make those decisions until we have those three sites,” said at-large councilman Ronald Salem. He’s said no to the resolution several times. He believes the council should make a decision after it gets a report with recommended sites, which is set to be ready in January.

“I think by January that we’re going to be focused on a lot of other stuff,” Peluso said. He declined to put off the vote any longer.

Ahead of this vote tonight, Bell she says she hasn’t felt heard since the beginning.

“If we were heard, we wouldn’t even be down here for this resolution. This wouldn’t come up,” she said.

Some, like councilman Rory Diamond, do not support putting the jail in redlined communities. But he voted no on the resolution tonight, calling it performative.

As far as next steps, city leaders will receive that report from consultants with recommended sites.

They’ll then move forward with choosing a location.

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