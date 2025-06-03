Councilmembers debate bill preventing undocumented immigrants from using taxpayer-funded services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Council members today debated a bill that would prevent undocumented immigrants from using taxpayer-funded services in Jacksonville.

The bill would also require the Mayor to report to the council about the number of undocumented immigrants in public housing and the city’s compliance with federal immigration laws.

Essentially, the bill sponsored bans the city and anyone who gets city funding from providing services to or supporting people who are unlawfully in the United States.

One big question that came up was whether hospitals would face penalties for providing care to an undocumented patient.

“If you are accepting essentially services paid for by taxpayer dollars here in Jacksonville, and you’re not in the country legally, you shouldn’t be able to get it,” said Councilman Rory Diamond, the sponsor of the bill.

This discussion surrounding the city bill led to a lot of debate on Monday.

Council member Rory Diamond wants to make sure taxpayer money does not go to undocumented immigrants in Jacksonville. But two amendments carved out some big exceptions today.

Under the first amendment, if a group knowingly gives money to undocumented immigrants, it will be punished.

The second says UF Health, Kids Hope Alliances, and groups helping sex trafficking victims would be exempt.

In addition, some council members who were unsure of the bill said it would put too much of a burden on local organizations and hospitals, who would have to worry that their good work would somehow get them in trouble.

“It concerns me that if a child, if the parent of a child, a family, needed some assistance, and not documented they’re still human beings that live and coexist with us,” said Councilman Matt Carlucci.

Councilman Diamond shared a different perspective.

“What’s not humanitarian is saying, ‘Hey, come to America. We’ll give you everything for free.’ And that’s essentially what that policy would lead to. Just a welcome to Jacksonville, we’ll give you everything for free. I don’t want that. We want to say no, you need to be here legally,” said Councilman Diamond.

Both of the amendments presented today passed. The bill moves to the finance committee on Tuesday, June 3, and then to the full city council next Tuesday, June 9.

